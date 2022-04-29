Apple's Pachinko Renewed for Season 2

Sunja’s epic story will continue to be told, now that Apple TV+ has renewed its acclaimed adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s Pachinko novel for Season 2. Streaming TV: Every Renewal & Cancellation

Adapted by Soo Hugh and directed by Kogonada and Justin Chon, the eight-episode freshman run premiered on March 25 (with the first three episodes) and released its finale this Friday morning.

“Words cannot express my joy in being able to continue telling the extraordinary story of this indomitable family,” Hugh said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the amazing team at Apple and Media Res studio for believing and supporting this show and to our passionate fans who have cheered us on. It’s an honor to be able to continue working with this amazing cast and crew.”

Hugh previously said on THR’s TV’s Top 5 podcast that she envisions a four-season run for the TV adaptation, in success.

Epic in scope and told across three languages – Korean, Japanese and English — Pachinko chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in a quest to survive and thrive. Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds.

In Friday’s season finale, Sunja learns that Isak has been arrested and searches for him with the aid of her young son, while Solomon makes a fateful decision.

The cast includes Academy Award winner and TVLine Dream Emmy nominee Yuh-Jung Youn as Older Sunja Soji, Minha Kim as teenage Sunja, TVLine Dream Emmy nominee Lee Min-ho as Hansu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews, Anna Sawai as Naomi, Soji Arai as Mozasu, Steve Sanghyun Noh as Isak, Eunchae Jung as Young Kyunghee, Junwoo Han as Yoseb, Inji Jeong as Yangjin, Kaho Minami as Etsuko and Yuna as Young Sunja.

