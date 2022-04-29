Moon Knight Makes Debut on Nielsen's New Top 10, Bridgerton Still Dominates

Disney+’s Moon Knight made a hero’s landing on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals, while Netflix’s Bridgerton dominated the chart for a second straight week since its Season 2 release. Did Bridgerton or Sanditon Have a Better Season 2? Vote Now!

Bridgerton topped Nielsen’s ranking for the week of March 28 by amassing 3.2 billion minutes viewed across 16 total episodes. It thus joins Tiger King, Umbrella Academy, The Crown, Inventing Anna, Squid Game and Ozark as programs that have cracked the 3-billion-minute mark in a given week.

The Shondaland period drama was followed by three more Netflix originals — The Last Kingdom (714 million minutes viewed/46 total episodes), Is It Cake? (607 million minutes/eight episodes) and Inventing Anna (452 million minutes/nine episodes) — and then the aforementioned Moon Knight, whose premiere episode delivered 418 million minutes viewed.

For MCU series comparison’s sake, the double-episode premiere of Disney +’s Hawkeye had 852 million minutes viewed, while Loki‘s single-episode premiere delivered 731 million minutes.

Rounding out this week’s Top 10 were Netflix’s Pieces of Her (294 million/eight episodes), Netflix’s Ozark (250 million/37 available episodes), Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (242 million/34 episodes), Netflix’s Get Organized With the Home Edit 🤷🏻‍♂️ (241 million/16 episodes) and Hulu’s The Dropout (190 million/seven available episodes).

Falling out of the Top 10 in Nielsen’s latest ranking were Netflix’s Bad Vegan, Human Resources and Love Is Blind.

