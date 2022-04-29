Joey King to Star in Holocaust Limited Series We Were the Lucky Ones at Hulu

Joey King — who snagged an Emmy nomination for Hulu’s The Act — has been tapped to headline another weighty limited series for the streamer.

The actress will star in Holocaust-themed drama We Were the Lucky Ones, an eight-episode adaptation of Georgia Hunter’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Written and EP’d by Morning Show and Bates Motel vet Erica Lipez, Lucky Ones is inspired by the true story of one Jewish family’s struggle to survive and reunite after being separated at the start of World War II.

Thomas Kail (Hamilton, Fosse/Verdon) will serve as director and EP.

“Georgia and I have been friends for 25 years and I am deeply proud to be part of the team working to share her family’s remarkable story,” said Kail in a statement. “Erica and I did a play together 10 years ago and I knew this project had to be our second collaboration. Georgia’s love for her family bursts off the page and her vivid writing puts you right next to them at every moment: we’ll aim to honor these efforts on screen. Since late 2018 we have given our all to this adaptation and we are thrilled to have the chance to partner with 20th [Television] and Hulu to bring it to television audiences all over the world.”

In addition to The Act, King’s credits include The Flash, Fargo and The Kissing Booth movies.