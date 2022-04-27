Pete Davidson to Play 'Heightened' Version of Himself in Curb-Esque Comedy Series at Peacock

Pete Davidson is taking a page from Larry David’s TV playbook. The Saturday Night Live vet is set to play a “heightened, fictionalized’ version of himself in Bupkis, a new comedy series at Peacock, TVLine has confirmed.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque half-hour project — written and exec produced by Davidson (alongside his SNL boss Lorne Michaels) — “will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known,” per Peacock.

“Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement. “Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate.”

It remains unclear if this new gig will set the stage for Davidson’s long-rumored exit from SNL.