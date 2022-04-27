Chicago Fire: Jesse Spencer Set to Return for Season 10 Finale, During 'Critical Time' for Casey and Brett

It’s official: Matt Casey is headed back to the Windy City for a very special occasion. Jesse Spencer — who exited Chicago Fire last October — will reprise his role in the NBC drama’s upcoming Season 10 finale (airing May 25 at 9/8c), TVLine has learned.

“We pretty much begged him, pleaded and offered him the moon so that he would come back and do the finale. But he’s the greatest and he was in even before we started all of that,” co-showrunner Derek Haas tells TVLine. “The character pledged he would be best man at Severide’s wedding. We’re so grateful to [Jesse] that he would come back and honor that pledge.”

Casey’s return also comes at a “critical time in his relationship with [girlfriend] Brett,” who is currently visiting her beau in Oregon, co-showrunner Andrea Newman previews. When the firefighter reappears, viewers will “see a Casey who is in a very happy and content place in terms of [his] life [in Oregon], and the big question mark is his relationship with Brett.”

Filming on the season finale has yet to begin, “but I can tell you that everybody is dying to see Jesse. I am dying to see Jesse,” Newman says. “It’s going to be a very beautiful thing on the set to see that face up here. We’re all excited about it. I’m going to cry, I’ll tell you that.”

Spencer departed the series in the 200th episode, when his character Casey decided to move to Oregon to take care of his late best friend Andy Darden’s sons. Since then, he has continued to have an off-screen, long-distance relationship with Sylvie Brett (who took an extended leave from her job to spend time with her boyfriend).

Spencer had starred on the firefighter drama since its 2012 debut and was one of six remaining series regulars from the first season. At the time of his exit, the actor explained, “I realized I’ve been doing TV for a long time. I added it up, and I think this year is my 18th year of network television [between Fire and House]… It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved the show from the start, but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there’s some family that I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time.”

Spencer also hinted that the goodbye episode would probably not be the last that viewers saw of Casey. “There is the potential for me to come back. I still am in Chicago right now. I’m not running off to Los Angeles or anything, although I might escape for a little bit of the winter,” he shared with a laugh. “My home here with my wife is in Chicago, and so I’m still going to be here, but I’m just stepping back for right now.”

