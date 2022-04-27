Harley Quinn Gets Spinoff Order at HBO Max, Summer Release for Season 3

HBO Max has bellied up to Noonan’s and given a series order to a Harley Quinn spinoff set at the Gotham dive bar.

Tentatively titled, well, Noonan’s, the 10-episode adult-animated DC series will revolve around lovable loser Kite Man (voiced by Harley Quinn vet Matt Oberg) and his new, yet-to-be-cast squeeze Golden Glider as they moonlight as criminals to support their foolish purchase of the seedy watering hole “where everybody knows your name, but not necessarily your secret identity.”

In announcing the spinoff order, HBO Max also confirmed a summertime release (exact date TBA) for Season 3 of the Kaley Cuoco-led Harley Quinn itself.

“We love the wild and fun world of Harley Quinn so much we just had to make a spin-off,” HBO Max original comedy and adult animation EVP Suzanna Makkos said in a statement, “and who better to center it around than the outcast Kite Man. [Executive producers] Justin [Halpern], Patrick [Schumacker] and Dean [Lorey] have created the perfect local hangout for Gotham City’s not-so-finest at Noonan’s, where bar patrons can blow off steam after a long day of mayhem.”

Lorey serves as showrunner on the offshoot, while the other EPs include Cuoco (via her Yes, Norman Productions shingle) and Sam Register.

Cuoco recently sang the long-awaited Harley Quinn Season 3’s praises to TVLine, saying that the adult comedy’s next chapter is “great, it’s ridiculous, it gets more and more insane.” And yes, Harley and Poison Ivy are still going strong. “They are living life, loving each other, fighting…,” said Cuoco. “Their relationship is the main focal point of this season, and it’s hilarious and actually really, really sweet.”

