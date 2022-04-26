TVLine Items: Wolf Like Me Renewed, Daytime Emmys Date and More

Peacock is feeling hungry like the wolf, picking up the genre-bending romantic dramedy Wolf Like Me for Season 2. Streaming TV Renewals and Cancellations

The series stars Isla Fisher as Mary, who has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone, and Josh Gad as Gary, an emotional wreck who struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Season 1 premiered this past January.

“I’m thrilled to be able to continue Mary and Gary’s story into the next phase of their relationship, especially considering the stakes couldn’t be higher,” creator Abe Forsythe said in a statement. “Knowing we have an audience invested in their story is a dream come true for us. Our crew is already having a lot of fun building on what we created with season one, I can’t wait for everyone to experience it alongside our characters.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* This year’s Daytime Emmy Awards will air on CBS Friday, June 24 at 9/8c and be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The ceremony is set to take place at the Pasadena Civic Center; nominations will be announced May 5.

* Adrien Brody (Winning Time) has joined Rian Johnson’s upcoming Peacock mystery drama Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne, our sister site Deadline reports. No details are currently available about the actor’s role.

* Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek, 12 Monkeys) has joined Roku’s Slip, a seven-episode comedy starring, created and written by Zoe Lister-Jones (Life in Pieces).

* Alexa Mansour (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) will recur in Season 2 of Fox’s Fantasy Island, making her debut in the second episode. Frankie J. Alvarez (Looking), Jai Rodriguez (Bosch: Legacy) and Izzy Diaz (Snowfall) are also set to guest-star. The new season premieres on Tuesday, May 31 at 9 pm.

* Reina Hardesty is the latest lead to exit The Boys‘ forthcoming college-set spinoff following a creative development by new showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, per Deadline.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?