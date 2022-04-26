Hacks Trailer: Deborah and Ava Make the Most of Life on the Road in Season 2

Hacks‘ Deborah and Ava have hit the road, Jack, and they won’t come back until Deborah’s new stand-up routine is a hit.

In a newly released trailer for the HBO Max comedy’s second season, Jean Smart’s veteran comedienne heads out on tour, giving her and writer Ava (played by Hannah Einbinder) a chance to workshop Deborah’s latest material. “I know I bombed at my show,” Deborah begins in the video above. “On this tour, it’s all about back to basics.”

The trailer also introduces us to some new Season 2 faces, including The Conners‘ Laurie Metcalf as tour manager Weed. (It’s a nickname Pete Wentz gave her!) Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett) and Martha Kelly (Euphoria) also briefly appear, though it’s not yet clear who they’re playing in the sophomore run.

And what of that email Ava sent at the end of Season 1, which didn’t exactly paint Deborah in the most flattering light? “She will kill you if she finds out,” Deborah’s manager Jimmy reminds Ava — and we believe him, based on Deborah’s aptitude with a chainsaw.

Hacks returns on Thursday, May 12, with two episodes. Two more installments will drop every week thereafter, concluding with the finale on June 2. Watch the full trailer above!