Inside Line: Scoop on This Is Us, SVU, Legacies, Harley Quinn, Chicago Fire, FBI, Reacher, Cleaning Lady and More

Is This Is Us about ready to put a ring on it? What does FBI have planned for this season's final salvo? Are Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy lovers and/or fighters? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows.

Will we have to wait until This Is Us‘ series finale to find out who Kevin ends up with? I’m hoping it’s earlier, so we get a little time to see whoever it is as a couple. –Laura

As you have probably surmised since sending in this Q, this Tuesday’s episode will follow each of the assorted “clues” that those over-excited sleuths, Beth and Madison, turned up the morning of the wedding — because they don’t all point to the same woman! And without spoiling anything more, I can say that “The Night Before The Wedding” is an emotional roller coaster of an episode, and it features (almost) TMI from Uncle Nicky plus one of Randall’s more circuitous pep talks ever.

I love The Resident‘s Kit and Bell together! Might we see them get married before the end of the season? –DJR

Funny you should ask: The M-word comes up between Kit and Bell during this Tuesday’s episode of the Fox drama… though perhaps not under the most romantic of circumstances.

Any Carisi-centric scoop you can provide for these last few SVU eps of the season? –Anna

I am hearing that this season’s 21st episode will test Carisi’s faith when a childhood friend, who later became a priest, turns up as a suspect. (If you need help with the math, Episode 19 airs this Thursday, FYI.)

Any info on The Cleaning Lady? — Aureola

Now that the Fox drama has been renewed for Season 2, you can expect to learn a bit more about Agent Miller’s (played by Oliver Hudson) origin story, including his checkered past at the FBI. “There’s a lot of backstory we worked out with him,” showrunner Melissa Carter shares. “His history of bending rules at the FBI, in pursuit of taking down the bad guys, is something that hangs over his reputation like a spectre.” Plus, as series creator Miranda Kwok teases, “His identity will be brought into question, as well. Even though he thinks he’s the good guy, he’s not, obviously. The fact is, he has been a hypocrite, and he will be confronted with all the decisions he makes.”

With Legacies‘ Hope and Lizzie both back at the school, can we expect to see a deeper conversation between them? It feels like they have a lot to talk about. –Sayra

Indeed, Hope and Lizzie “have both made some pretty serious mistakes this season, and everyone at the school is being forced to deal with the fallout,” EP Brett Matthews notes. “So yes, they’ll talk about those problems — and more importantly, what can be done to rectify them.”

What’s going on with Housebroken Season 2? It wasn’t on Fox’s summer schedule. Is it cancelled? –Sam

No, Season 2 is still in production (animation takes time!), its premiere date TBD.

I’m going to miss Maggie, but is there any scoop on the upcoming FBI episodes without her? –Dana

Showrunner Rick Eid told me that this week’s episode “is an exciting one that deals with a serial killer, and has one very big twist.” After that is “a very powerful and emotional OA (Zeeko Zaki) episode that deals with his past, his being in the Army,” followed by “an interesting episode in which Tiffany (Katherine Renee Turner) and Nina (Shantel VanSanten) are kind of put in conflict over a certain situation.” And that takes us to the season finale, which features “a very personal and emotional story for Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) and his son.”

Any final Chicago Fire scoops for the season? –Meg

Well, I have good news for fans of Brett Dalton’s character, who took a job at another firehouse so Stella could take over as Truck 81’s lieutenant. “We’re going to see Pelham again before the season’s over,” executive producer Derek Haas tells TVLine exclusively. Adds EP Andrea Newman: “The character proved such loyalty to [Firehouse] 51. It was really cool to see him bond and find his place there. And it’s nice to have him out in the world of the CFD.”

Are there plans for any Reacher Season 1 characters to also appear in Season 2? –Dennis

It sounds like maybe… but also maybe not. Asked about the possible carryover of any Season 1 costar(s), showrunner Nick Santora told me, “I will say this, and I’m not trying to be coy or cute: You never know if a character might come back. We might come up with a great idea and say, ‘You know what? Maybe that character can work in Season 2 or Season 3,’ and then you bring them back for a bit or for an extended visit.” That said, “Reacher is not a character who runs around with an entourage,” the EP reminded. “He’s a lone wolf, so you have to stay true to that.”

Anything on The Endgame? –J.E.

Yes! But I cannot share it just yet. Check back Tuesday, though….

Any updates on Season 3 of Harley Quinn? –Eric

I asked The Flight Attendant‘s Kaley Cuoco what’s ahead for her fantabulous animated alter ego, and she instantly began effusing about there being “so much good stuff!” in Season 3, including a bevy of “brilliant” celebrity guest voices. All told, the adult HBO Max comedy’s next chapter is “great, it’s ridiculous, it gets more and more insane,” Cuoco added — and yes, Harley and Ivy are still going strong. “They are living life, loving each other, fighting…,” said Cuoco. “Their relationship is the main focal point of this season, and it’s hilarious and actually really, really sweet.”

When will SEAL Team Season 6 air? –Connie

Well, filming doesn’t even begin until late May, so…

Anything on Dick and Kory in Season 4 of Titans? –Celeste

If you mean romantically, Brenton Thwaites when I last spoke to him felt that the canonical coupling already had its moment in the live-action sun. “We explored that in Season 1 pretty intently,” he noted when I nudged him about a possible rekindling of that flame. “As much as I love that storyline and loved what we did, [Dick and Kory] kind of reached an agreement, or we kind of just realized, that we work better as friends. And in Season 2 and 3, we’ve been working together more in a professional manner, but also as friends.”

