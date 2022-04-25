Ozark Star's Ominous Warning to Fans: Prepare for an 'Unimaginable' Ending

Ozark acolytes do not know what they are in for, according to one of the show’s cast members. The Most Shocking Cast Exits Announced (So Far) This Year

On the eve of Season 4, Part 2’s release, co-star Alfonso Herrera — AKA the series’ current Big Bad Javi — tells TVLine that the Netflix thriller’s final seven episodes ever (which drop Friday) will provoke shock, awe and disbelief.

“[Season 4] Part 1 was nothing,” the actor shares. “Like, the places where Part 2 is going to take us is just unimaginable. I remember going through the scripts for Episode 7 [through 14], and it’s just mind-blowing. Fans are going to be happy and very excited.”

The midseason finale set the stage for an epic face-off between Herrera’s ruthless villain and Julia Garner’s Ruth in the wake of Javi’s brutal murder of Ruth’s cousin, Wyatt. “Ruth is pissed at the moment, and Javi doesn’t know quite well of [the] danger [she poses],” notes the Exorcist and Sense8 vet, before teasing that “a bigger dog” may complicate matters.

Should the looming showdown end badly for Ruth, arguably the series’ most beloved character, Herrera is well aware that he will become Public Enemy No. 1 among Ozarkians. “I’ll have to go to a remote island in the middle of the Pacific,” he says with a laugh. “I would have to look for another place [to live].” (With reporting by Kim Roots)