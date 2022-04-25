TVLine Items: Elon Musk Set for FX Doc, Spring Awakening Trailer and More

How’s this for a timely announcement: Elon Musk, aka Twitter’s new owner, will be the subject of the next installment in the documentary film series The New York Times Presents.

“Elon Musk’s Crash Course,” premiering Friday, May 20 at 10 pm PT simultaneously on FX and Hulu, focuses on Musk’s claims about Tesla’s self-driving technology.

“Elon Musk made his name, and fortune, taking bold risks and betting on the impossible, but the story of his pursuit of self-driving has put Musk on a crash course with both the business realities and technology’s limits,” per the official synopsis. “Yet, even after years of unfulfilled promises, Elon Musk continues to double down on his Full Self Driving service, once again, with questionable results.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Michael Shannon and John Leguizamo will reprise their Waco roles as FBI hostage negotiator Gary Noesner and ATF agent Jacob Vasquez, respectively, in Paramount+’s limited series follow-up American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials. The cast also includes David Costabile (Billions), J. Smith Cameron (Succession), Giovanni Ribisi (The Offer), John Hoogenakker (Dopesick), Keean Johnson (Euphoria) and Abbey Lee (Lovecraft Country).

* The U.S. and the Holocaust, a three-part documentary directed and produced by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein, exploring America’s response to one of the greatest humanitarian crises in history, will air over Sept. 18-20 from 8-10 pm on PBS.

* HBO has released a trailer for Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known, a documentary about the 15-years-later reunion benefit concert of the Broadway hit, premiering Tuesday, May 3 at 9/8c on HBO (and available to stream on HBO Max).

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?