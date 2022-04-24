The Endgame Sneak Peek: Is POTUS Walking Into One of Federova's Traps?

No less than the President of the United States is the latest target of The Endgame‘s Elena Federova. And in our exclusive sneak peek, it looks as if POTUS is about to walk into a trap.

When last we tuned into NBC’s freshman cat-and-mouse thriller (airing Mondays at 10/9c), Agent Turner (played by Ryan Michelle Bathe) and ADIC Doak (Noah Bean) came to realize — following the triggering of a smoke alarm inside the Federal Reserve Bank of New York — that the $500 billion cache of gold bars inside were in fact painted, and now-dissolved, clay fakes!

That bombshell came on the heels of Turner discovering that the clay mine where Chief of Staff Swanstrom had been held captive by Federova’s people was purchased years ago by a shell corporation owned by… President Wright (Sasha Roiz) himself.

In the sneak peek above from the season’s penultimate episode, Turner shares with Director Réal (Mark D. Espinoza) more intel on Wright’s connection to the fake gold bars.

Press play above to hear what they have to say (and worry about), and how it is that the President might literally be walking into a trap this week.

