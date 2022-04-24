From Renewed for Season 2 at Epix

The Matthews family will have a second shot at planning their escape: Epix has renewed its sci-fi/horror tale From for Season 2, the cabler announced Sunday.

Created by John Griffin (Crater), the series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. In Season 2, “hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers,” according to its official description.

Production is set to begin this summer in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and the series is expected to return some time next year.

“The first season of From mystified, enthralled and terrified fans and critics alike with its haunting world, vivid characters and thrilling scares,” Epix President Michael Wright said in a statement. “We have been delighted by the social conversation generated by the From community and can’t wait to unravel more of this mysterious story with our passionate fans in Season 2.”

In From, Harold Perrineau (Lost) leads an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (The Affair), Eion Bailey (Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice) and Avery Konrad (Honor Society).

The series is produced by Griffin, Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones), Jeff Pinkner (Alias, Fringe), and Anthony and Joe Russo (Happy Endings, Avengers: Endgame).

