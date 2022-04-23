May TV Calendar: 120+ Finales, Series Finales, Premieres, Returns and More

When will Stranger Things once again start happening? When is your next trip to Fantasy Island? When will Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s story be told? When do the many NCIS and FBI agents clock out for the summer? And when will This Is Us hit us with that one final, ugly cry? The 2021-22 Season: What's Been Renewed?

The parameters of the traditional “TV season” are forever evolving/expanding, but one thing remains a constant: much happens in the month of May.

The coming weeks will bring dozens of broadcast-TV seasons to a close, for sure (including at least two series finales), but on the way to fill those voids are a barrage of season, midseason and series premieres across broadcast, cable and streaming, including Peacock’s Girls5eva encore, Paramount+’s exploration of Strange New Worlds, the return of Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance and The CW’s spinoff of Nancy Drew.

To help keep you on top of it all, TVLine presents this handy calendar of more than 120 finales, premieres, returns and specials in the month of May. But wait, there’s more! Because there is just so much TV nowadays, we have also included a curated (meaning: not everything!) sampling of June premiere/finale dates. Click-to-zoom/print, and save those dates! (Updated 4/23, 9 pm)

Preemptive P.S. My calendar-making skills to this day remain steadfastly fallible, so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a (polite) note in Comments and I will (maybe) include it in an update.

