TV Ratings: SmackDown Slips But Ties Dateline for Friday Demo Win

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown this week slipped to its first sub-2 million audience (1.8 mil) since Christmas Eve (when it drew 1.97 mil), while dipping to its lowest demo rating (0.4) since at least September. At least. What's Cancelled and Renewed So Far?

That said, on this quiet-ish Friday it still managed to tie Dateline for the nightly demo win, while the NBC newsmagazine (3.8 mil/0.4) easily copped Friday’s largest audience.

Leading into Dateline, NBC’s already-renewed The Blacklist drew its largest audience of the season since moving to Fridays (3.1 mil) while steady in the demo (0.3).

Elsewhere, CBS’ Come Dance With Me (2.2 mil/0.3) ticked up in Week 2… and ABC’s Bucks/Bulls NBA playoff coverage averaged 1.7 mil/0.3.

