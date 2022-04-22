TVLine Items: Wheel of Time Season 2 Casting, Barba Back on SVU and More

The Wheel of Time has added a Wise One to its ranks: Ayoola Smart, whose previous TV credits include Killing Eve (as Kenny Stowton’s onetime flame Audrey), has joined Season 2 of the epic Prime Video adaptation in the recurring role of Aviendha.

An Aiel Maiden of the Spear, Aviendha in Wheel of Time lore is a Wise One of the Nine Valleys sept, and one of the three lovers that Rand al’Thor takes (though we of course will see if the TV series offers a new spin on the heroine).

Previous Season 2 castings include Hanna‘s Guy Roberts (as Uno Nomeshta), The Last Kingdoms’s Arnas Fedaravicius (as Mesema), A Discovery of Witches‘ Gregg Chillingirian (as Ingtar Shinowa), Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, and Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders) and Meera Syal (Broadchurch) as “two of the most important characters in the series.”

* Raúl Esparza will reprise his Law & Order: SVU role of Rafael Barba in the May 19 season finale, which will also feature guest star Jordana Spiro (My Boys), Give Me My Remote reports.

* Sean “Diddy” Combs will host the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, airing Sunday, May 15 on NBC.

* Netflix’s untitled global spy adventure series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger has added to its cast Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Barbara Eve Harris, Gabriel Luna, Fabiana Udenio and Travis Van Winkle (The Last Ship).

