RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Trailer: Cameron Diaz, Naomi Campbell and More Special Guests Revealed

An all-winners season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars requires an all-winners panel of guest judges, and that’s exactly what we’re getting.

The Season 7 trailer has arrived, revealing a star-studded assemblage of guests: Cameron Diaz, Daphne Guinness, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Nikki Glaser, Tove Lo, Betsey Johnson, Janicza Bravo, Ben Platt, Ronan Farrow and Hannah Einbinder.

We can also expect special appearances from supermodel Naomi Campbell, Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The trailer made its TV debut Friday on VH1, shortly before a winner was finally crowned during the Season 14 finale.

As previously reported, the following eight queens — all winners from their respective seasons — will return to the werkroom to compete for a $200,000 grand prize and the title of “Queen of All Queens”: Jaida Essence Hall (Season 12), Jinkx Monsoon (Season 5), Monét X Change (All Stars 4), Raja (Season 3), Shea Couleé (All Stars 5), Trinity the Truck (All Stars 4), The Vivienne (UK Season 1) and Yvie Oddly (Season 11).

All Stars 7 premieres Friday, May 20 on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping weekly. New episodes of Untucked will also be available to stream on Fridays.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at All Stars 7, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which of these guests are you most excited to see? And which returning queen are you already rooting for?