The Time Traveler's Wife Sets May Premiere at HBO — Watch Full Trailer

If absence makes the heart grow fonder, The Time Traveler’s Wife will become extremely fond of her spouse this spring.

HBO announced Thursday that its series adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s novel will premiere on Sunday, May 15. The six-episode drama will also be available to stream on HBO Max. The Time Traveler's Wife Photos

Written by Doctor Who vet Steven Moffat, The Time Traveler’s Wife will chronicle the “intricate and magical love story” between Clare Abshire (Game of Thrones‘ Rose Leslie) and Henry DeTamble (Sanditon‘s Theo James), the latter of whom is never in one place for very long. Emmy winner David Nutter (also of Game of Thrones) directed all six installments, while the ensemble includes Desmin Borges (You’re the Worst) as Gomez and relative newcomer Natasha Lopez as Charisse.

“This is a dream project for me,” Moffat previously said in a statement. “I have always loved Audrey Niffenegger’s extraordinary, moving novel and it has inspired me many times, so to be adapting it for television is the thrill of a lifetime. Working with David Nutter is a joy and an honour already, and with Rose Leslie and Theo James as Clare and Henry, and Natasha Lopez and Desmin Borges as Charisse and Gomez, this is going to be the love story we need right now.”

The Time Traveler’s Wife was previously adapted into a 2009 film starring Rachel McAdams as Clare and Eric Bana as Henry.

HBO has also unveiled a full-length trailer for the series. Watch it above, then drop a comment with your hopes for this latest take on the novel.