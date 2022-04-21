Tony Winner Robert Morse, Who Played Mad Men's Bert Cooper, Dead at 90

Two-time Tony Award winner Robert Morse, best known to TV audiences for his role as Bertram Cooper on AMC’s Mad Men, has died at the age of 90, according to The Hollywood Reporter. TV Stars We Lost in 2022

A cause of death has not been disclosed.

“My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90. A huge talent and a beautiful spirit,” The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story co-creator Larry Karaszewski wrote on Twitter. “Sending love to his son Charlie [and] daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years — filming People v. O.J. [and] hosting so many screenings (How to Succeed, Loved One, That’s Life).”

Morse originated the role of J. Pierrepont Finch in the 1961 Broadway production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, for which he earned his first Tony. He later reprised the role in the 1967 film adaptation.

Morse eventually took home his second Tony for his portrayal of Truman Capote in the 1989 production of one-man play Tru. The play was filmed for PBS’ American Playhouse and earned Morse the 1993 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Special.

In 2007, Morse booked the recurring role of Bert Cooper — aka the shoeless Col. Sanders of Madison Avenue — on AMC’s Mad Men, for which he received five Emmy nominations for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series between 2008 and 2014. The character passed away in his sleep midway through the seventh and final season, after which Jon Hamm’s Don Draper envisioned the senior partner performing “The Best Things in Life Are Free” while accompanied by members of the Sterling Cooper secretarial pool. Watch below:

In addition to Mad Men, Morse’s TV credits included That’s Life, City of Angels and the aforementioned People v. O.J., and select episodes of The Fall Guy; Love, American Style; Murder, She Wrote; One Day at a Time; Suddenly Susan; Trapper John, M.D.; and The Twilight Zone. He also voiced Jack Frost in the titular 1979 Rankin/Bass holiday special.