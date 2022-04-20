TVLine Items: Genius Focuses on MLK and Malcolm X, Y&R Recast and More

The next installment of NatGeo’s Genius franchise will follow two subjects: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, and thus be titled Genius: MLK/X.

“The fourth season will explore the formative years, pioneering accomplishments, dueling philosophies and key personal relationships of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X,” per the official description. “While King advanced racial equality through nonviolent protest, Malcolm X argued forcefully for Black empowerment, identity and self-determination. With their formidable wives, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz, by their sides, King and Malcolm X became synonymous with the civil rights era and the fight for racial and economic justice. While they met only once and often challenged each other’s views, neither would have been as successful without the other.”

Joining the series as executive producers are Reggie Rock Bythewood (Swagger, Shots Fired) and Gina Prince-Bythewood (Shots Fired, Love & Basketball), while Raphael Jackson, Jr. and Damione Macedon (The Mosquito Coast, Power) will serve as showrunners, with Jeff Stetson (Shots Fire, Containment) penning the pilot.

The new season will premiere on Disney+, as will all subsequent ones.

* The Young and the Restless has tapped Allison Lanier (Red Oaks) to step into the role of Summer Newman, who was previously played by Hunter King. Lanier will make her debut in late May.

* Anupam Kher (New Amsterdam) has joined the ABC comedy pilot The Son in Law, playing the soon-to-be father-in-law to Chris Sullivan’s character, our sister site Deadline reports.

* History will premiere The American Presidency With Bill Clinton — a six-episode series that “explores the history of the American presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union” — on Monday, May 30 at 10:30/9:30c. President Clinton hosts and serves as an EP.

* Netflix’s adaptation of Ali Novak’s My Life With the Walter Boys has cast Nikki Rodriguez (On My Block) as Jackie Howard, a Manhattanite who after her parents’ death in an accident gets taken in by her mother’s Colorado-based friend, Dr. Katherine Walter. Suits‘ Sarah Rafferty will play Katherine, while other cast additions include Marc Blucas as Katherine’s husband George, Ashby Gentry as Alex, Noah LaLonde and Connor Stanhope as fraternal twins Cole and Danny, Johnny Link as Will, Zoë Soul as Haley, Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan and Jaylan Evans as Skylar.

* Paramount+ has unveiled a trailer for The Challenge: All Stars Season 3, premiering Wednesday, May 11 with back-to-back episodes:

* Netflix has released a trailer for Who Killed Sara?‘s third and final season, premiering Wednesday, May 18:

