TVLine Items: Slattery Joins Good Fight, Big Mouth Renewed and More

Diane Lockhart is getting some help from Mad Men vet John Slattery, who is joining The Good Fight for Season 6, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming run finds Diane (Christine Baranski) struggling with an “uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights to Cold War aggressions returning,” per the official synopsis. “Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.”

It sounds like Slattery’s character may be the one to get Diane through all that upheaval: He will play Lyle Bettencourt, “a brilliant, sophisticated and sensitive physician who helps Diane through a crazy time.” Slattery joins fellow new addition Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), as well as Good Wife alums Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston, who will reprise their roles as Eli Gold and Elsbeth Tascioni, respectively.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have the enormously talented, usually-too-busy John Slattery join the cast,” showrunners Robert and Michelle King in a statement to THR. “We feel like we’ve been chasing him forever.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix has renewed Big Mouth through Season 7 (with Season 6 to premiere later this year), as well as the spinoff Human Resources (for Season 2).

* The Chi Season 5 will premiere Sunday, June 26 at 9/8c on Showtime.

* Michael Urie (Younger, Ugly Betty) has joined Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in the forthcoming Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Shania Twain, LL Cool J, Gloria Estefan, Kelsea Ballerini, Pitbull and Little Big Town are the musicians confirmed to participate in CBS’ Superfan, “a six-episode musical spectacle disguised as a game show” that starts production this week. EP Keltie Knight and CBS Mornings’ Nate Burleson will host.

* Love Death + Robots Volume 3 will premiere Friday, May 20 on Netflix; watch teaser:

* Shoresy, Hulu’s six-episode Letterkenny offshoot — in which the title character (played by Jared Keeso) joins a senior AAA hockey team in Sudbury — will premiere Friday, May 27. Watch a teaser:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?