Angelyne Trailer: Emmy Rossum Takes L.A. by Storm in Peacock Series Based on Real-Life '80s Billboard Bombshell

“I do not want to be famous for something that I do, I want to be famous for who I am!”

That may sound like the mantra of a present-day social media influencer, but it’s actually a line from the trailer of Peacock’s Angelyne, a limited series inspired by a real-life icon who rose to fame in the 1980s when her candy coated image suddenly began appearing on billboards all over Los Angeles.

All eight episodes of Angelyne drop on Thursday, May 19.

“Angelyne is an homage to the real Angelyne who became a cultural icon in Los Angeles,” says executive producer and showrunner Allison Miller. “It’s not a straight forward biopic. It’s a story inspired by everything Angelyne represents, so it’s a magical story, a hopeful story, a story about becoming the person you were meant to be and believing in your own inner strength to manifest your dreams. It’s a story about Los Angeles and everything the city means to people who move here and to people who dream about moving here.”

Emmy Rossum (Shameless) plays the title role, starring alongside Martin Freeman (Fargo), Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Michael Angarano (This Is Us), Molly Ephraim (Perry Mason), Philip Ettinger (I Know This Much Is True), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Charlie Rowe (Salvation), Alex Karpovsky (Girls), David Krumholtz (The Deuce) Antjuan Tobias (Army Wives) and Tonatiuh (Promised Land).

Additional executive producers include director Lucy Tcherniak, Rossum via Composition 8, Sam Esmail via Esmail Corp, Chad Hamilton via Anonymous Content, and The Hollywood Reporter.

