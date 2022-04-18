TV Ratings: NCIS: LA Fetches Good Gains, Ties for Sunday Demo Win

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles delivered its largest overnight audience since Oct. 21 (5.5 million total viewers) while rising two tenths in the demo to match its best rating (0.6) since its season opener and tie for this Sunday’s crown. What 'Bubble' Shows Look Good for Renewal?

Opening the Eye’s night, 60 Minutes delivered Sunday’s biggest audience (6.7 mil), while The Equalizer (6.3 mil/0.5) was pretty steady. Come 10 pm, S.W.A.T. (3.9 mil/0.5) was up a tenth in the demo.

Over on ABC and leading out of AFV (4.6 mil/0.6, up a tenth), a three-hour American Idol averaged 5 mil and a 0.6, down a tick in both measures week-to-week; read Andy Swift’s recap.

Elsewhere, The CW’s Riverdale (250K/0.1) ticked up… and NBC’s Weakest Link (1.6 mil/0.2) and Transplant (1.1 mil/0.1) both dipped.

