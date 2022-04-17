Younger Star Laments Missing Final Season — What Would've Happened?

When Younger wrapped its seven-season run at the height of the pandemic, it was forced to so without two of Empirical’s (or was it Millennial’s?) key players.

Charles Michael Davis (Zane) and Miriam Shor (Diana) were unable to appear as series regulars in the Darren Star comedy’s last hurrah, effectively neutering any storyline the show had planned for their characters.

Diana was a little easier to write out; having just gotten married, she deserved an extended honeymoon. But Zane? The previous finale ended with him finally getting serious with Hilary Duff’s Kelsey after years of playing games. Then, as Davis tells TVLine, “The pandemic came along and ruined another one of my TV relationships.”

“We were all pretty saddened by it, but at the time, I just couldn’t fly back and forth to do two shows at one time,” says Davis, who was juggling roles on both Younger and NCIS: New Orleans.

Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like viewers missed too much on that front. According to Davis, Zane and Kelsey were “just going to be a couple, not fighting, and letting the other characters carry the drama.”

And where’s the fun in that?

