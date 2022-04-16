Friday Ratings: CW Audiences Slip, CBS' Come Dance With Me Opens Low

In the latest TV show ratings, the two-hour premiere of CBS’ Come Dance With Me on Friday night averaged barely 2 million viewers and just a 0.2 demo rating. TVLine's Cancellation/ Renewal Forecast!

NBC’s Dateline led Friday both in total audience (with 4 million viewers) and in the demo (with a 0.5 rating). Opening the network’s night, the already-renewed The Blacklist (2.9 mil/0.3) was steady.

The CW’s Charmed (330K/0.1) slipped to its second smallest audience of the season; fellow “bubble” drama Dynasty (260K/0.0) similarly lost viewers.

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.4) was down sharply in the demo week-to-week, ceding the crowd to NBC’s Dateline.

Elsewhere, ABC’s Shark Tank (3.5 mil/0.4) dipped.

