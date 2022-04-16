Benedict Cumberbatch Set for SNL Encore as Host in May

Saturday Night Live will be in a very Strange mood when it returns from its next break.

On May 7, the day after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (finally, finally) hits theaters, Benedict Cumberbatch will make his second appearance as SNL host, alongside musical guest Arcade Fire.

The lineup was announced during this weekend’s telecast, where Lizzo pulled double duty as host and musical guest.

Cumberbatch made his SNL hosting debut back in November 2016 — where he was promoting the first Doctor Strange standalone MCU film — with musical guest Solange.

And for Arcade Fire, May 7 will mark their fifth official turn as SNL musical guest, and the first in four years.