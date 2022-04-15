TVLine Items: Lying Game Vet's NBC Pilot, Bling Empire Returns and More

Alexandra Chando (The Lying Game) and Ben Rappaport (Younger, For the People) are falling in love as the stars of NBC’s untitled drama pilot based on the Dutch series A’dam – E.V.A., our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series “chronicles the love and lives of two complete strangers whose multiple run-ins begin to defy coincidence and lead both to believe in fate,” per the official synopsis. It will pair “a serialized, stand-up-and-cheer romantic comedy with the wildly diverse and often unexpected human stories of anyone who finds themselves six degrees from Adam and Eva.”

Eva (Chando) is described as “an aspiring artist and force of nature whose relationship and views on fate are put to the test when she meets Adam (Rappaport),” who is “a former high school teacher and romantic trying to find his footing in Brooklyn after a devastating breakup.”

* David Castañeda (The Umbrella Academy) has joined Rian Johnson’s upcoming Peacock mystery drama Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne, our sister site Variety reports.

* Bling Empire Season 2 will premiere Friday, May 13 on Netflix, with new cast members Dorothy Wang (Rich Kids of Beverly Hills) and Mimi Morris.

* The History Channel will commemorate the 75th anniversary (year) of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball with After Jackie, a two-hour documentary airing Saturday, June 18 at 8/7c and executive-produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Stanley Nelson and director Andre Gaines (The One and Only Dick Gregory).

