TVLine Items: Hulu's Sammy Davis, Jr. Series, Ziwe Season 2 Trailer and More

Hulu is giving a member of the Rat Pack the limited-series treatment, picking up an eight-episode drama about singer/actor Sammy Davis, Jr., from executive producer Lee Daniels (Empire).

Based on Wil Haygood’s book In Black and White: The Life of Sammy Davis, Jr., the untitled project explores “Sammy’s life through the lens of his racial identity and his complex relationship with the Black Community,” per the official synopsis.

“Sammy Davis, Jr. rose from childhood stardom on the vaudeville stage to become one of the most famous African American entertainers of the 1950s and ’60s (and the only Black member of Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack),” the logline continues. “At the same time, he spent most of his career surrounded by controversy and ridicule —over his affairs with white film stars, his 1960 marriage to Swedish actress May Britt, his conversion to Judaism, his closeness to the Kennedys (and later Richard Nixon), and his problems with alcohol and drugs.”

Daniels will write the series with Thomas Westfall (Empire) and direct the first two episodes.

* Dominique Fishback (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, The Deuce) will star in a forthcoming Prime Video series from Atlanta creator Donald Glover and Watchmen writer Janine Nabers, which reportedly centers around a Beyoncé-like figure, per Deadline.

* Showtime has released a trailer for Ziwe Season 2, premiering Sunday, May 1 at 11/10c:

* The Kids in the Hall return with an all-new season of their iconic sketch series on Friday, May 13 on Prime Video; watch a trailer:

