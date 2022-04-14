Grace and Frankie Bids a Heartfelt Farewell in Final Season Trailer

Grace and Frankie may be winding down, but the Netflix comedy’s dynamic duo is looking ahead to the future. New on Streaming

In the trailer for the remaining episodes of the show’s seventh and final season, which dropped on Thursday, our titular heroines toast to a crazy ride and the memories they’ve made along the way as they embark on a new adventure offscreen. Watch the above video and celebrate their unforgettable friendship.

Part 2 of Season 7 (containing Episodes 5-16) will arrive on Friday, April 29; Part 1 was previously released in August 2021.

The series centers on two wholly different women whose lives are turned upside down when their longtime husbands leave them for each other. “Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand,” per the official synopsis. “They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together.”

The final episodes will see the titular characters continue to “show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, f—k it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started.”

How do you feel about saying goodbye to Grace and Frankie? Sound off in the comments.