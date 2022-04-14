Dead Boy Detectives, Based on DC Comics, Ordered to Series at HBO Max

The mystery of the Dead Boy Detectives‘ future has been solved, with HBO Max officially ordering the Doom Patrol offshoot to series.

An eight-episode horror detective series developed using elements of DC’s The Sandman and Dead Boy Detectives comics, the show is described as a “fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace. So, it’s a lot like a vintage detective series — only darker and on acid.”

Edwin, Charles and Crystal all appeared in the “Dead Patrol” episode of Doom Patrol, but they will be portrayed by different actors in the new series.

Dead Boy Detectives stars George Rexstrew as Edwin Payne and Jayden Revri (The Lodge) as Charles Rowland, the show’s titular sleuths. The cast also includes Kassius Nelson (Hollyoaks) as Crystal Palace, Briana Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell (Supernatural) as the Night Nurse (photographed above from the “Dead Patrol” episode), Yuyu Kitamura (The Expatriates) as Niko and Jenn Lyon (Claws) as Esther.

Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant, Supernatural, Doom Patrol) wrote the pilot and will serve as showrunner. Yockey will also executive-produce the series alongside Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Lee Toland Krieger directed the pilot, and executive-produced the episode with David Madden. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Will you join the Dead Boy Detectives on their cases? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.