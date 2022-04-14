Better Call Saul Premiere Video: Mike and Gus Face Off Over Nacho's Fate

Better Call Saul is finally coming back after a long layoff — but Nacho is still feeling the heat.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s Season 6 premiere (AMC, 9/8c), with Mike and Tyrus meeting up with Gus Fring for a debrief on the attempt to assassinate Lalo Salamanca. They don’t know that Lalo is still alive, but Gus is a little suspicious that every mercenary they sent in to kill Lalo ended up dead. “It has been known to happen,” Mike observes with his usual deadpan flair.

Now they just need to extract Nacho — at least Mike thinks they do. But Gus doesn’t seem so sure. Tyrus excuses himself, and the two men stare each other down, with Mike insisting that Nacho did everything they asked him to do: “He played a tough game, and he played it on the square.” Gus, however, is not impressed.

“When all is said and done, the kid deserves your respect,” Mike firmly states. Gus replies that Nacho has it, before adding, “Is there more you wish to say?” And boy, you could cut the tension between these two with a knife, huh?

