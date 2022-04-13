TVLine Items: Making the Cut Renewed, Tehran Season 2 Trailer and More

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are once again on the search for the next great fashion designer: Their competition series Making the Cut has been renewed for a third season, premiering this summer on Prime Video.

Actress/designer Nicole Richie and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott will return as judges, with additional guest judges to be announced. Klum and Gunn serve as hosts and executive producers on the program, which seeks to find the next great global fashion brand among 10 competitors.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* The 82nd annual Peabody Award nominees include Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix), Dopesick (Hulu), Hacks (HBO Max), The Long Song (PBS), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), Pen15 (Hulu), Reservation Dogs (FX), Sort Of (HBO Max), Station Eleven (HBO Max), The Underground Railroad (Prime Video), We Are Lady Parts (Peacock), The Wonder Years (ABC) and Yellowjackets (Showtime). The winners will be announced during a multi-day virtual celebration from June 6-9.

* Amazon has ordered the Canadian original comedy series The Sticky, inspired by the true story of The Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist. Jamie Lee Curtis is among the exec producers.

* Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Super Pumped) has joined Rian Johnson’s upcoming Peacock mystery drama Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne, Variety reports. No details are currently available about the actor’s role.

* TV icon/director/producer/author Henry Winkler will be honored with the 2022 IFF Career Achievement Award at the 35th Israel Film Festival being held this spring.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Season 2 of Tehran, which will premiere Friday, May 6 with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each Friday through June 17:

* Netflix has released a trailer for Bullsh*t The Game Show, premiering Wednesday, April 27. The Howie Mandel-hosted series asks contestants to either correctly answer trivia questions, or confidently give an incorrect answer and persuade their opponent that it’s accurate.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?