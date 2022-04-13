Made for Love Season 2: Watch Hazel and Byron Team Up in New Trailer

Hazel Green and Byron Gogol’s toxic relationship becomes an unlikely partnership when Made for Love returns for Season 2 this month.

On Wednesday, HBO Max unveiled a new trailer, which you can check out above, that teases the twosome’s reluctant team-up as a crew of investigators works to bring down Byron for his many unsavory deeds.

As perviously announced, Season 2 will debut with two episodes on Thursday, April 28; two new episodes will then be released weekly, until the finale on Thursday, May 19.

Season 1 saw Hazel (played by Cristin Milioti), a thirtysomething woman as smart as her tech billionaire husband Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen) is insufferable, go on the run after a decade of being trapped in a suffocating marriage. After discovering that her husband implanted the Made for Love chip in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her and know her “emotional data,” Hazel sought refuge with her outcast father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane, in her desert hometown.

In Season 2, Hazel returns to Byron’s high-tech palace aka The Hub to save her father, who has cancer. But once inside, “she and Byron both become ensnared by Gogol’s newest revolutionary (and dangerous) technology.”

Additional cast includes Dan Bakkendahl (The Goldbergs) as Herringbone, Noma Dumezweni (The Undoing) as Fiffany, Caleb Foote (The Kids Are Alright) as Bennett and Sarunas J. Jackson (Good Trouble, Insecure) as Jay.

