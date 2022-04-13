IMDb TV Changes Name — But We're Gonna Make You Guess It First

As rumored for months, IMDb TV — aka Amazon’s free streaming service — has announced a name change/”rebranding.”

But before you scroll down any further, you simply have to take a guess.

To recap, IMDb TV is Amazon’s free streaming service.

It’s free TV, in a way. Courtesy of Amazon.

Free TV.

Freeeeee TV.

Freeeeeeeee tee-veee.

Locked in your guess yet? Because the new name is coming at you in five…

Four…

Three…

Two-point-five…

Two…

One.

FREEVEE!

Yes, effective Wednesday, April 27, the home of Leverage: Redemption, Alex Rider, Judy Justice, the upcoming Bosch: Legacy and other original series will be known as Amazon Freevee, marking the service’s second rebranding since launching In January 2019 as… Freedive.

“Customers are increasingly shifting to streaming ad-supported premium content, and we have developed Freevee to deliver them highly sought content with half the commercials of traditional TV,” Freevee director Ashraf Alkarmi said in a statement. “Our new name clearly communicates who we are: An easy-to-navigate streaming service, available to users for free, whenever and wherever they choose to watch some of the greatest Original and licensed content available.”

Led by the aforementioned follow-up to Prime Video’s Bosch (premiering May 6), Freevee aims to grow its originals slate by 70 percent in 2022. Other fresh fare to expect include a new home-design series, Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis; Greg Garcia’s comedy series Sprung; the Australian crime drama Troppo; and High School, a series adapted for television by Clea DuVall, produced by Plan B and based on the New York Times best-selling memoir by platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin.

More new originals are due to be touted on May 2, at the Amazon’s “NewFronts” (Upfronts) presentation.