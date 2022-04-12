Good Trouble Video: Everyone Dresses Up as '90s Icons for Dennis' Birthday

If you enjoy a ’90s-themed costume party — and really, who doesn’t? — then you’re going to love this week’s Good Trouble.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday’s episode (Freeform, 10/9c), Isabella throws her pal/boss Dennis a surprise 40th birthday bash, for which the Coterie gang dresses up as popular ’90s movie characters and pop culture icons. Hostess Isabella is a fembot from Austin Powers, but Davia — who’s sporting a wicked good Pretty Woman getup — mistakes her for a Playboy bunny.

If you’re noticing a bit of ‘tude from Davia toward the brunette, that might be because the party “makes Davia fear she’s losing [Dennis],” per the official synopsis. But is she really losing him to Isabella? Gael’s boss did warn the father-to-be to keep an eye on his baby mama and Dennis.

“There’s probably chemistry there [between Dennis and Isabella], but it’s sort of born of necessity in a way,” Josh Pence (aka Dennis) told TVLine ahead of Season 4. “He just wants to help. We’ve also seen that friendship between Dennis and Gael blossom earlier on, and he really wants to help them, and it feels good to connect to what they’re going through. That’s like a really deep purpose for Dennis.” Priscilla Quintana (Isabella), meanwhile, agreed that “there might be a bit of a vibe” between the colleagues.

Elsewhere in the sneak peek, Gael transforms into a member of Fight Club (“I used to love Brad Pitt — until he cheated on Jennifer Aniston,” Davia remarks), while Mariana channels a Spice Girl and Joaquin offers her a box of chocolates.

Press PLAY above to watch the video and check out the gallery for more outfit photos, then hit the comments to tell us who’s your pick for Best Costume.