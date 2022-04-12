Conversations With Friends Trailer Promises More Smoldering Romance From the Normal People Team — Watch

If you could use a few more passionate embraces and yearning looks in your life, Hulu has you covered.

The team that brought you the swoony Irish romance Normal People is back with Conversations With Friends, another Sally Rooney book adaptation premiering Sunday, May 15 on the streamer with all 12 episodes dropping at once. The romance is a little more adulterous this time around, however: Based on Rooney’s debut novel, Conversations centers on college pals/ex-lovers Frances (Alison Oliver) and Bobbi (Sasha Lane), who find themselves entwined with married couple Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and Nick (Joe Alwyn).

In a new trailer — which you can watch above — Frances is still heartbroken over her breakup with Bobbi, but the dashing Nick makes her feel like she can find love again: “I know he’s married, but I thought he was funny.” Meanwhile, Bobbi has her eye on Melissa: “Obviously, I have a crush on her.” As impulses turn into actions, the fallout threatens to bring down a marriage and a friendship. Plus, to add to all the yearning, the trailer is scored to a new song by indie-folk songstress Phoebe Bridgers titled “Sidelines.”

If you enjoyed Normal People, you’re in good hands here: Director Lenny Abrahamson and co-writer Alice Birch have returned for this adaptation as well, with book author Rooney once again serving as an executive producer.

Press PLAY above for a first look at Conversations With Friends, and tell us, book readers: Does this cast look like the characters you pictured?