TVLine Items: Breeders Return Date at FX, P-Valley Season 2 Teaser and More

The challenges of modern parenting continue on when the comedy Breeders returns for Season 3 on Monday, May 9 at 10/9c on FX. The premiere will feature two back-to-back episodes.

The 10-episode third season “starts days after Season 2 ended, as the Worsley family reels from teenaged Luke (Alex Eastwood) punching his dad, Paul (Martin Freeman),” per the official synopsis. “Paul’s moved out and is staying at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Stella Gonet) house. He should be lonely but actually the simpler life has its appeal. Eventually, though, amends with Luke must be made.”

“Meanwhile, Ally (Daisy Haggard) has her own problems — with work, with her early menopause and with her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, Ava (Eve Prenelle). Gallows humor and large glasses of wine only go so far in quelling the angst…”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Season 2 of Fairfax, Prime Video’s animated series about the struggles of middle school teens, will release all eight episodes on Friday, June 10.

* 20th Century Studios’ The Princess, an action-packed feature set in a fairy tale world and starring Joey King, will exclusively stream Friday, July 1 on Hulu.

*Starz has released a teaser trailer for P-Valley Season 2, premiering Friday, June 3 at 9/8c:

