Percy Jackson Disney+ Series Casts Lead: Adam Project's Walker Scobell

Walker Scobell, who recently starred opposite Ryan Reynolds in the Netflix movie The Adam Project, has been cast in the title role of Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, TVLine has learned. Production is set to get underway this summer.

Scobell’s Percy is described as a “smart and compassionate kid with a sharp sense of humor. He’s always seen himself as an outsider, in no small part because of how the world sees his ADHD and dyslexia,” according to the official character breakdown. “He’s impulsive and rambunctious and is quick to anger when things seem unfair to him. But beneath his cynicism is an affectionate son and loyal friend who just wants to do right by those he cares about. If only he could find a place where he fits in.”

The live-action series will follow the 12-year-old demigod, who is “just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.” Franchise author Rick Riordan will pen the Disney+ pilot with Jon Steinberg (Black Sails), while James Bobin (The Mysterious Benedict Society) will direct. All three will serve as executive producers, as will former Touchstone Television President Bert Salke, who originally put the project into development.

Scobell is the second actor to inhabit the role of Percy Jackson following Logan Lerman, who portrayed the demigod in a pair of feature-length adaptations: 2010’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and 2013’s Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. Subsequent books that were not adapted for the big screen include The Titan’s Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth and The Last Olympian.

Our sister site Variety was the first to report the news.