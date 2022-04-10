Better Call Saul: Breaking Bad Stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Confirmed for Final-Season Cameos

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be Breaking Bad one last time: The two franchise leads will be guest-starring in spinoff series Better Call Saul‘s final season, which returns Monday, April 18 at 9/8c on AMC.

The news was confirmed by the network on Twitter with a photo and three simple words: “They’re coming back.”

Saul co-creator Peter Gould broke the news Saturday during the show’s PaleyFest L.A. panel, as reported by Variety, but was mum on the exact details of the actors’ appearances.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?'” he said on the panel. “Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah. How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”

Cranston was a four-time Emmy winner for his five-season run as Breaking Bad‘s Walter White, while Paul grabbed gold three times for playing Jesse Pinkman.

In addition to of course Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy/”Saul,” Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut and Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring, the spinoff’s dozens of appearances by Breaking Bad vets include Dean Norris and Steven Michael Quezada as DEA agents Hank Schrader and Steven Gomez, David Costabile as chemist/future meth cook Gale Boetticher, Robert Forster as Galbraith aka The Disappearer, Lavell Crawford as Huell and Mark Margolis and Raymond Cruz as Tio and Tuco Salamanca.

Saul‘s final episodes will roll out in two parts, with the first seven episodes beginning in April and culminating with the series’ final six episodes beginning July 11.

