9-1-1 Sneak Peek: Buck Comes Clean About Kissing Lucy and Lying to Taylor

Now that Maddie is back in Los Angeles, she has a lot to catch up on — and it’s not all pretty.

Specifically, Monday’s episode of 9-1-1 (Fox, 8/7c) finds Buck turning to his big sister for some advice on the whole Lucy/Taylor situation, and TVLine has an exclusive first look at their sibling chat.

“I do love her, and she’s really been there for me with you guys gone, and I want to believe I asked her for the right reasons,” Buck tells Maddie about asking Taylor to move in with him to make up for kissing Lucy. “But I can’t help but wonder if maybe I was just scared of being left again.”

TVLine recently spoke with 9-1-1 co-showrunner Kristen Reidel about Buck’s thought process (or lack thereof) behind kissing Lucy.

“The Lucy kiss was sort of a symptom of a larger problem for him,” Reidel said. “He was a little unmoored after Maddie and Chimney left, and he turned to Taylor in that sadness, and that relationship progressed a little faster and in ways he hadn’t planned on. Buck is the guy who always wants to make it work out. He’s never been the guy who leaves first. So when Lucy comes along, he really likes her, but that kiss is as much about Taylor as it is about Lucy.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your exclusive first look at Monday’s 9-1-1, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.