Friday Ratings: CW Audiences Rise; SmackDown, Blue Bloods Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, two of The CW’s yet-to-be-renewed series saw a bit of audience growth, while the WWE and Frank Reagan put up Friday’s best numbers.
The CW’s Charmed this week drew 410,000 total viewers (its second-best audience of the season) and a 0.1 rating, while Dynasty posted its biggest audience of 2022 (290K) and a nice, round, palindromic 0.0 rating.
Over on CBS, Undercover Boss (3.3 mil/0.3), Magnum P.I. (5.1 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.7 mil/0.4) all added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo — with the latter of course copping Friday’s largest audience.
Elsewhere, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) dipped but still led Friday in the demo… NBC’s The Blacklist (2.9 mil/0.2) was steady… and ABC’s Shark Tank (3.5 mil/0.4) dipped.
