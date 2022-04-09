Friday Ratings: CW Audiences Rise; SmackDown, Blue Bloods Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, two of The CW’s yet-to-be-renewed series saw a bit of audience growth, while the WWE and Frank Reagan put up Friday’s best numbers. Which 'Bubble' Shows to Save? Vote Now!

The CW’s Charmed this week drew 410,000 total viewers (its second-best audience of the season) and a 0.1 rating, while Dynasty posted its biggest audience of 2022 (290K) and a nice, round, palindromic 0.0 rating.

Over on CBS, Undercover Boss (3.3 mil/0.3), Magnum P.I. (5.1 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.7 mil/0.4) all added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo — with the latter of course copping Friday’s largest audience.

Elsewhere, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) dipped but still led Friday in the demo… NBC’s The Blacklist (2.9 mil/0.2) was steady… and ABC’s Shark Tank (3.5 mil/0.4) dipped.

