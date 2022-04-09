Riverdale: Kiernan Shipka to Return as Sabrina — Plus, Season 6's Musical Episode Will Tackle American Psycho

Something witchy is coming (back) to Riverdale.

Kiernan Shipka will reprise her role as teenage witch Sabrina Spellman later this season on the CW drama, TVLine has learned exclusively. The news will be officially announced during Riverdale‘s PaleyFest panel in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Shipka originally starred as Sabrina on the Netflix spinoff Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which wrapped up its run in 2020. She arrived in Riverdale for a long-awaited crossover earlier this season, helping her old pal Cheryl Blossom with a spell during the “Rivervale” five-episode event. And now that Cheryl is possessed by the evil spirit of her vengeful ancestor Abigail, she could use some help from the supernatural realm.

Also, TVLine has learned that Riverdale will be doing a musical episode later this season, continuing its annual tradition, this time taking on the American Psycho musical — which happens to count Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa as one of its writers. (He wrote the book, with Duncan Sheik writing the music and lyrics.) The musical is based on the novel and movie about ’80s yuppie killer Patrick Bateman — which makes a lot of sense, because this new bad guy Percival Pickens is definitely giving off some sinister Patrick Bateman vibes.

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.