S.W.A.T. Renewed for Season 6

The S.W.A.T. team is staying liquid, now that CBS has renewed the procedural for a sixth season.

Series lead Shemar Moore announced the good news on Friday evening, in a tweet shown below.

S.W.A.T. thus joins NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Hawai’i, Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, Ghosts and CSI: Vegas as the scripted shows CBS has thus far renewed for the 2022-23 TV season.

Season to date, S.W.A.T. is averaging 6.6 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback), ranking 12th and ninth out of the 14 dramas CBS has aired this TV season.

The renewal news comes just as S.W.A.T. is about to celebrate its 100th episode, airing this Sunday at 10/9c. In that milestone hour, titled “The Fugitive,” when body cam footage left at a local news station seems to show Hondo shooting two police officers, he is forced to go on the run while the team works to clear his name.

As for what’s still on the bubble at CBS: Dramas Blue Bloods, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, Good Sam and Magnum P.I. and comedies B Positive and United States of Al are still waiting to hear if they’ll return for another season.

Aaaayyeeeee!!!! Homies, Fans, n Baby Girls!!!!! You heard it here first!!!! @swatcbs is renewed for SEASON 6 !!!!!! Another year of Kicking Ass coming your way 🔥🔥🔥 … ROLL SWAT BABY 💯 https://t.co/YlJJZ2MiHJ — Shemar Moore (@shemarmoore) April 9, 2022

