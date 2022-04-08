TVLine Items: Timeless Vet Leads CBS Pilot, With Love Renewed and More

Timeless alum Malcolm Barrett is trading the time machine for The Hug Machine.

The actor will star in the aforementioned CBS comedy pilot as Dan, a dad who gets a second chance to save both his marriage and his flailing rock career when his band unintentionally finds success in the raucous, cutthroat world of children’s music, our sister site Deadline reports.

Additionally, Bones vet Michaela Conlin has joined the project as Dan’s ex-wife Tara, a pediatric cardiologist who wishes her ex-husband could have grown up when they were still together.

* Prime Video has renewed the multi-holiday romantic-comedy With Love for a six-episode Season 2, which will once again follow the Diaz family’s relationship drama and love stories over the course of a year, with each episode taking place in the midst of a life-changing milestone or celebration.

* P-Valley Season 2 will premiere Friday, June 3 at 9/8c on Starz.

* Christa Miller (Cougar Town) has joined Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in Shrinking, Apple TV+’s comedy about a grieving therapist named Jimmy (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Per Deadline, Miller will portray Jimmy’s next door neighbor who has become a mother figure to his daughter.

* Mayim Bialik’s Blossom TV dad Ted Wass will guest-star on her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat as her character’s deceased father in the May 5 season finale, Deadline reports.

* Deon Cole (black-ish) will star in BET+’s upcoming dark comedy Average Joe as “a blue-collar plumber who discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret, second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died,” per Deadline.

