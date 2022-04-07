Russian Doll: Nadia Takes a Subway to the Past in Full Season 2 Trailer

Russian Doll‘s Nadia may have found her way out of that time loop, but time isn’t done messing with her life just yet.

Netflix has released the full trailer for Season 2 of the Natasha Lyonne-led comedy — which you can watch above — and it shed light on Nadia’s new predicament: The New Yorker boards a subway car and sees a poster for Sophie’s Choice, along with a guy dressed like Travis Bickle. “What is this, some kind of ’80s flash mob?” she asks. But no, the subway is actually some form of time machine that takes an unsuspecting Nadia back to the 1980s.

“The universe finally found something worse than death,” she tells her fellow time-looper Alan: “I broke time.” Nadia quickly deduces that she has some “unfinished business” to take care of in the past, which involves a lost stash of gold that once belonged to her family. When an old lady tells her that some things in life cannot be explained, she wisecracks back: “Inexplicable things happening is my entire modus operandi.” She brings her pal Maxine along for the ride and ends up in a straitjacket — and did we see glimpses of Nadia as a little girl, too?

Don’t call her a “time traveler,” though: As she explains to a fellow barfly, “I prefer the term ‘time prisoner.'”

Season 2 of Russian Doll premieres Wednesday, April 20 on Netflix. Press PLAY above for a sneak peek, and hit the comments to share your first impressions.