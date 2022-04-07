TVLine Items: Dynasty's Melrose Place Reunion, Chad Goes Missing and More

The CW’s Dynasty reboot will host a small OG Melrose Place reunion, when Daphne Zuniga guest-stars in the Friday, April 29 episode.

Per our sister site Variety, Zuniga will play Sonya Jackson, a woman from Blake’s (fellow Melrose alum Grant Show) past who stirs things up for the Carrington clan. Pilot Season 2022: Every New (Possible) Show!

Zuniga last fall reunited with former Melrose Place neighbors Josie Bissett and Laura Leighton in an episode of Fox’s Fantasy Island reboot. I’m sensing a theme…?

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well….

* Krysta Rodriguez (Smash) and Lauren Lapkus (Good Girls) are set as the leads of CBS’ Sober Companion multi-cam sitcom pilot. Rodriguez will play a quick-witted alcoholic who after one too many run-ins with the law gets a court-appointed sober companion, while Lapkus will play said companion, a joyful, high-spirited oddball.

* Jessica Williams (Love Life, Girls) is joining opposite Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in Shrinking, Apple TV+’s comedy about a grieving therapist named Jimmy (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Williams will play Gaby, a therapist who works in the practice alongside Jimmy and Ford’s Dr. Phil Rhodes.

* Season 2 of TBS’ Chad, originally set to premiere Monday, April 11, will now debut… at an as-yet-specified date this summer, TVLine has confirmed.

* Flip or Flop’s Christina Hall next will host HGTV’s Christina in the Country, a docuseries that will follow Hall as she expands her design business across the country and puts down roots at a Tennessee farm.

* CNBC has ordered 12 additional episodes of its docuseries American Greed, which is currently in its 15th season.

* Netflix on Friday, April 22 will release Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event, in which Winfrey and actress Viola Davis discuss the latter’s new memoir, Finding Me.

