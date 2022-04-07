TVLine Items: Dynasty's Melrose Place Reunion, Chad Goes Missing and More

The CW’s Dynasty reboot will host a small OG Melrose Place reunion, when Daphne Zuniga guest-stars in the Friday, April 29 episode.
Per our sister site Variety, Zuniga will play Sonya Jackson, a woman from Blake’s (fellow Melrose alum Grant Show) past who stirs things up for the Carrington clan.
Zuniga last fall reunited with former Melrose Place neighbors Josie Bissett and Laura Leighton in an episode of Fox’s Fantasy Island reboot. I’m sensing a theme…?
Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well….
* Krysta Rodriguez (Smash) and Lauren Lapkus (Good Girls) are set as the leads of CBS’ Sober Companion multi-cam sitcom pilot. Rodriguez will play a quick-witted alcoholic who after one too many run-ins with the law gets a court-appointed sober companion, while Lapkus will play said companion, a joyful, high-spirited oddball.
* Jessica Williams (Love Life, Girls) is joining opposite Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in Shrinking, Apple TV+’s comedy about a grieving therapist named Jimmy (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Williams will play Gaby, a therapist who works in the practice alongside Jimmy and Ford’s Dr. Phil Rhodes.
* Season 2 of TBS’ Chad, originally set to premiere Monday, April 11, will now debut… at an as-yet-specified date this summer, TVLine has confirmed.
* Flip or Flop’s Christina Hall next will host HGTV’s Christina in the Country, a docuseries that will follow Hall as she expands her design business across the country and puts down roots at a Tennessee farm.
* CNBC has ordered 12 additional episodes of its docuseries American Greed, which is currently in its 15th season.
* Netflix on Friday, April 22 will release Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event, in which Winfrey and actress Viola Davis discuss the latter’s new memoir, Finding Me.
Which of today’s TVLine Items most piques your interest?