Bridgerton's Missing Wedding: EP Explains Why We Didn't See It

For as much as Bridgerton fans love “Kanthony” and their slow-burning love affair, a number of fans have lamented on social media and beyond about not seeing the two tie the knot in Season 2.

Instead, the hit Netflix series fast-forwarded six months after Kate and Anthony’s unseen wedding and extended honeymoon. Executive producer and showrunner Chris Van Dusen explains why not showing the lovebirds’ nuptials felt right after Anthony and Edwina’s grandiose wedding fell apart.

It was during the aforementioned ceremony that we saw Kate as a bride in Anthony’s daydream … until Edwina realized the truth and called off the wedding.

“Tonally speaking, we wondered how Kate and Anthony’s wedding would compare,” Van Dusen explains to TVLine. “The Queen sponsored Edwina and Anthony’s wedding, and she wasn’t going to do it twice. There is also the Kate and Edwina bond. Her sisterly love story with Kate was just as important as the main love story between Anthony and Kate.”

Thankfully, Edwina (played by Charithra Chandran) forgave Kate and Anthony, but giving her more depth also meant not having her attend a wedding between the man Edwina was previously engaged to and her sister.

In turn, fans will have to imagine that “Kanthony” had a small, intimate ceremony with little to no family in attendance. Of course, there’s always that daydream, a guarantee of more “Kanthony” love in Season 3 and maybe even some flashbacks to come.

Although we don’t know if Edwina will be back, we know she held her head high with Queen Charlotte, and possibly the monarch’s nephew, supporting her future steps.

“Our Edwina gets to be a fully realized character on the show. Anything else would reduce her to being a prop,” Van Dusen surmises. “The version of her from the book was a lot less dimensional. I didn’t want her to just be a prop. I wanted her to have feelings and thoughts. I love Episode 6 so much, and that’s why after she didn’t get married, we saw Edwina be kind to the Queen and the King. Edwina is inherently kind.”

