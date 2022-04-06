Rob Lowe and Son to Star in Netflix's Unstable, From Santa Clarita Diet EP

9-1-1: Lone Star‘s Rob Lowe will moonlight as star of Netflix’s newly greenlit comedy Unstable. Streaming TV Renewals and Cancellations

Co-created by Lowe, his son (and Lone Star story editor) John Owen Lowe and sitcom veteran Victor Fresco (Santa Clarita Diet, Better off Ted), Unstable is set in a cutting-edge biotech research company and follows “an introverted, socially challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster,” per the official logline. “It is inspired by Rob and John Owen Lowe’s social media relationship, in which John Owen often humorously trolls his dad. Their posts often go viral and have been extensively covered in the media.” (Sure.)

“We are very excited to be working with Victor, Rob and John Owen,” Netflix Head of Comedy Tracey Pakosta said in a statement. “The three of them — and their wildly funny, smart sensibilities — are a perfect fit for our growing slate of scripted comedies.”

Lowe and son previously co-starred in the Netflix film Holiday in the Wild, as well as the A&E reality show The Lowe Files. Prior to that, John Owen recurred on Lowe’s short-lived Fox sitcom The Grinder. #TeenLife

Lowe’s new gig is not expected to impact his role on 9-1-1: Lone Star, which has not yet been renewed for Season 4.

Will you be adding Unstable to your Netflix watchlist upon its eventual debut? Sound off in comments.