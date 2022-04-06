Orphan Black Offshoot Echoes Ordered to Series at AMC Networks

Clone Club is reconvening! Orphan Black: Echoes, a new series set in the world of the original BBC America cult fave, has been picked up at AMC Networks, TVLine has learned.

Premiering in 2023 on streamer AMC+ and the company’s linear networks, the 10-episode first season is set in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. “It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal,” per the official synopsis.

Anna Fishko (The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) serves as creator and showrunner on Echoes. She will executive-produce alongside original series co-creator/director John Fawcett and EPs David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg (of Boat Rocker, the company behind the OB franchise). Additional EPs include Boat Rocker’s Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard.

“I am thrilled to begin this new chapter in the world of Orphan Black,” Fishko said in a statement. “Creating a story that embraces the legacy of the original show has been so gratifying, and I’m excited for audiences to embark on a new journey that explores the big questions of what makes us who we are. I’m incredibly lucky to have such supportive partners in Boat Rocker, John Fawcett and AMC, and can’t wait to introduce audiences old and new to the next installment of this beloved story.”

The original Orphan Black, which starred Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany as a multitude of clones, ran for five seasons on BBC America from 2013-2017.

Clone Club, are you excited to return to the world of Orphan Black? Hit the comments with your thoughts!