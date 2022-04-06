Locke & Key Ending With Season 3

Netflix is closing the book on the Locke family’s story, announcing that Locke & Key will conclude with its upcoming third season.

“Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion,” showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said in a statement on Wednesday. “As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use.”

With its third season set to premiere later this year, Locke & Key is a “horror/fantasy series that revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them,” per Netflix’s official description.

The series stars, among others, Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke and Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

